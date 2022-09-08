New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Baked products maker Bonn expects to achieve Rs 1,000 crore revenue in the next two years, the company said on Thursday.

The company, which recently revamped its range of breads & bakery products, expects the Delhi-NCR market to drive its growth rate to 30 per cent, the statement said.

Bonn, which is among the top three bakery brands in the region, said post-Covid the size of the Delhi-NCR market grew remarkably because the demand for hygienically packed food increased.

"Bonn expects this transition to a stronger brand identity and packaging to help them reach almost 2 times post-launch revenue in the future, aiming to touch Rs 1,000 crore turnover in next 1-2 years," said Bonn Group of Industries Director Amrinder Singh.

According to recent data, approximately 12-15 lakh loaves per day are produced in the National Capital Region (NCR).

"We believe this change will also align our consumers to our new plans for the future. This is the future in which we envision growing at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 30 to 35 per cent year-on-year growth," Singh said.

The company has 11 manufacturing plants across north India.

