Ranaghat (WB), Mar 15 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy died after being run over by a truck in West Bengal's Nadia district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Aieshmali Beleatipara in Gangnapur police station area in the morning when the deceased was going to school on a bicycle, an officer said.

Also Read | Mumbai: FIR Registered Against BJP MLC Pravin Darekar for Bank Fraud.

The Duttapulia-bound truck coming from Aieshmali Bazar ran over the boy, killing him on the spot, he said.

Locals stopped the truck and set in on fire after police arrested the driver, he added.

Also Read | Oppo K10 India Launch Set for March 23, 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)