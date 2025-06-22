Hathras (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy was killed on Sunday after his head hit a passing vehicle while he was leaning out of a bus window, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2.30 pm near an under-construction railway bridge on the Kailora-Jalesar Road.

The bus was passing through a temporary road constructed alongside the railway's under-construction bridge on Kailora-Jalesar Road.

"Ali, son of Aas Mohammad, leaned his head out of the bus window. His head then collided with a passing vehicle," SHO of Hathras Junction police station Satendra Singh Raghav said.

He was seriously injured in the incident and died on the spot, Raghav said. A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

