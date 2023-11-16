New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises has formed a partnership with Krishna Priya Estates and Micro Labs to develop a housing project in Bengaluru with an estimated sales value of Rs 2,100 crore.

The 14-acre land parcel is located at Yelahanka in North Bengaluru.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023 Phase 2: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

In a regulatory filing, Brigade Group said it has signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Krishna Priya Estates and Micro Labs to develop around 2 million square feet of residential project in Bengaluru with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 2,100 crore.

Brigade Group said the JDA will add to its residential portfolio in the city.

Also Read | Cyclone Midhili Update by IMD: Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal Likely To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm and Cause Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

"We will create a wonderful residential development worthy of the marquee location. We anticipate the project to yield a revenue realization of Rs 2,100 crore on completion," Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises Ltd, said.

The group has completed over 80 million square feet area across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, GIFT City-Gujarat, and Thiruvananthapuram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)