Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 (PTI) A 20-year-old person was arrested from Odisha's Khurda district after brown sugar worth Rs 25 lakh was seized from his possession, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of special task force personnel of the crime branch conducted a search operation near Taratua area under the Khurda Town Police Station limits on Tuesday and recovered 253 grams of the narcotic substance from him, a senior officer said.

A case has been registered against the person under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway, he said.

Since 2020, the STF has seized around 43 kg of heroin and brown sugar and over 86 quintals of ganja. It arrested more than 100 drug peddlers during the period, the officer added.

