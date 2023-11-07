Gurugram, Nov 7 (PTI) As the air quality in Gurugram and Faridabad deteriorated, the Haryana transport commissioner has banned the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel category of vehicles, an official said on Tuesday.

Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said the Transport Commissioner, Haryana has banned the use of four-wheeler light motor vehicles of Bharat Stage-III (petrol) and BS IV (diesel) category in Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

"Compliance with these orders will be seriously ensured in the district. The residents of the district should also cooperate with the administration to control pollution.

"If anyone uses the above-mentioned category of vehicles in the district, then challan and legal action will be taken against him under Section 194 (1) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. These orders have been implemented in the district with immediate effect and will remain in effect till November 30 or till stage III of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is lifted," added DC Yadav.

