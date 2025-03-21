Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Mar 21 (PTI) Construction equipment manufacturer Bull Machines Pvt Ltd earmarked Rs 120 crore for expansion at its facility in the region, a top official said on Friday.

The company aims to double its production capacity from 4,500 machines per year to 9,000 units by the financial year 2025-26.

On Friday, Bull Machines Pvt Ltd launched its latest backhoe loader, equipped with advanced features and compliant with the latest BS5-CEV Stage 5 environmental regulations, at its manufacturing facility in neighbouring Sulur.

"Bull's backhoe loaders are the best in the world in terms of fuel efficiency and performance. The BS5 compliance meets government norms without compromising performance," said company Managing Director V Parthiban in a press release.

Regarding the expansion plan, he stated that Bull Machines currently produce about 400-500 machines per month, totalling approximately 4,500 units annually. This year, the company aims to double its production capacity to 9,000 units. In the first phase, Rs 120 crore will be invested for this expansion, the company said.

Parthiban noted that the company has achieved a 47 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past three years.

"We are No. 2 in India and have surpassed many multinational corporations in this space. Globally, we are currently ranked No. 5 and aim to become the world's No. 2 by 2030," he said.

