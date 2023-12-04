New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Two Bajaj group companies, Bajaj Energy Ltd (BEL) and Lalitpur Power Generation Company Ltd (LPGCL), have received awards in two different categories at the 3rd National Energy Efficiency Awards 2023.

The awards were organised by Council of Enviro Excellence (CEE) in New Delhi on December 1, Bajaj group said in a statement.

While BEL received the coveted 'National Energy Efficient Team Of The Year' award, LPGCL was honoured with the 'National Energy Efficient Plant of the Year' award, it said.

