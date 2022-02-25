Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Express transportation firm FedEx Express said on Friday it has launched the fifth edition of 'SME Connect', as a part of its ongoing commitment to support the growth of small and medium enterprises (SME) in India.

The virtual 'SME Connect' series is a thought leadership and knowledge sharing platform for SMEs to interact with industry and subject matter experts for solution-oriented discussions that benefit their business, the company said in a release.

Seeking to connect SMEs with the immense opportunities that lie ahead, the virtual FedEx SME Connect session focused on cross-border e-commerce, with industry thought leaders sharing business insights on e-commerce trends, opportunities, and challenges.

The session highlighted the importance of building supply chain resilience, technology enablement, and deciphering regulatory requirements.

