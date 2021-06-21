Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) ICICI Bank on Monday extended its 'cardless EMI' facility to online shopping as well, which allows one to pay for a high value purchase in instalments.

The second largest private sector lender said the facility can be used for shopping on 2,500 e-commerce players and claimed that it is the first bank in the country to offer it.

Tata Mutual Fund announces launch of Tata Floating Rate Fund

*Tata Mutual Fund on Monday announced the launch of Tata Floating Rate Fund, an open-ended debt scheme predominantly investing in floating rate instruments.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) for the scheme will be open between June 21 to July 5, as per an official statement.

