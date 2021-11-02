Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) White Oak Capital group Tuesday said it has completed the transaction to acquire the mutual fund business of Yes Bank.

It has received necessary approvals from Sebi and Yes Bank, and has now successfully integrated Yes Asset Management into its fold, as per an official statement.

* StanChart launches special sign language service for hearing impaired priority segment clients

* Standard Chartered on Tuesday launched a special sign language service for hearing impaired priority segment clients.

The foreign lender said it is lighting up key office buildings in purple on Tuesday to create awareness about disability inclusion, as per an official statement.

* Kotak Securities to not charge annual maintenance charges

* Domestic brokerage Kotak Securities on Tuesday said it will not charge annual maintenance charges from customers having holdings of less than Rs 10,000.

The brokerage industry is witnessing aggressive play by newly started discount brokerages challenging legacy players.

* HDFC Life launches fixed maturity plan

* Life insurance player HDFC Life on Tuesday launched a fixed maturity plan offering fixed guaranteed returns for fulfillment of financial goals.

The 'HDFC Life Sanchay Fixed Maturity Plan' is a non-linked, non-participating, individual savings plan, which will provide guaranteed returns in the form of a lumpsum benefit, an official statement said.

It added that there are 500 premium payment term and policy term combinations available.

