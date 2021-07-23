New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) MSME Secretary B B Swain on Friday called for evaluating the extent of damage of the pandemic on the sector and COVID-19 response policies of the government for safeguarding them.

He also has emphasised upon formulation of a future roadmap to accelerate growth of the MSME sector post COVID-19 and a guide towards creating a business environment for their benefit. He said that while addressing the BRICS nation's vision of Post-COVID-19 Roadmap for 'the growth-accelerating sector'.

The BRICS partners appreciated the activities planned by India, being timely and relevant in the current context and expressed their support for working together on the various initiatives proposed by India.

*

*

* India biz doing extremely well: Nutanix

* Cloud software solutions provider Nutanix on Friday said its India business is doing extremely well, and the company is witnessing strong performance in sectors like financial services.

"We're doing extremely well in India, it's across the board, particularly strong in the financial services sector...what we've seen is with the pandemic, a number of customers that we saw manufacturing, financial what have you, jumped headfirst into the cloud...," Nutanix Senior Vice-President and GM (Asia Pacific and Japan) Matt Young said in a virtual briefing.

Many companies are looking at leveraging cloud by hosting generic and non-sensitive apps and data on public cloud, hybrid and multi cloud environments, while sensitive and personal data is put on private clouds. Nutanix Head of Systems Engineering (APJ) Jeff Smith added that "India is hot right now on public cloud in certain sectors".

*

*

* Indian Bank, TIC sign pact for financing start-ups

* Mumbai: State-owned Indian Bank on Friday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT-Guwahati's Technology Incubation Centre (TIC) for financing start-ups.

The financing will be done under the bank's loan product 'IND Spring Board', the bank said in a statement.

The product extends credit facilities of up to Rs 50 crore to start-ups for working capital requirements and also fund-based term loan requirements for acquiring fixed assets for their unit. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)