Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday launched a personal loan product, under which it will lend up to Rs 5 lakh for up to four years at interest rates starting 10 per cent annum for COVID-19-related healthcare needs.

The bank will charge 1 per cent of the loan amount as processing fees, as per an official statement.

* Citi Commercial Bank introduces digital account opening facility for countries including India

* Citi Commercial Bank (CCB), the American lender's unit serving emerging corporate clients with revenues of up to USD 1 billion annually, has introduced a digital account opening facility for many countries, including India.

The unit has opened over 750 accounts digitally for new clients in Australia, Hong Kong, India and Singapore, as per an official statement. HRS hrs

