New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday said it has crossed 10,000 robotics surgery mark in the country.

In the last two years alone, the healthcare major has witnessed over 400 per cent increase in the number of robotic-assisted procedures performed across its hospitals in India.

Robotic surgeries have seen maximum application across urological, gynaecology, oncology, orthopaedic and cardiothoracic procedures, Apollo Hospitals said in a statement.

"Robotics is one more step in our mission to bring the best healthcare to all and we strongly believe that it will form the backbone of our country's medical infrastructure in the decade to come," Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap Reddy said.

In the first two months of this year, Apollo Hospitals has already performed more than 450 robotic surgeries in the country and expects this number to increase significantly through the year, it said.

The healthcare major currently has over 10,000 beds across 71 hospitals.

*** Scaler ties up with NSDC to bridge skills gap in tech industry * Edtech startup Scaler on Wednesday announced its strategic partnership with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to bridge the skills gap in the tech industry through upskilling programmes.

Through this collaboration, the learners completing the Scaler Academy and Scaler Data Science and Machine Learning (DSML) courses will be awarded a certificate of completion co-branded with NSDC, according to a statement.

"We believe that our partnership with Scaler will not just help certify deserving trained workforce but also help generate appropriate employment opportunities for the youth of the country.

"We will together address the needs of the high-growth sectors identified by the government, including IT, electronics and entrepreneurship. This association has the potential to bridge the supply-demand differences and, therefore, bridge the ongoing great skills shortage in the tech industry," NSDC EVP of the Skill Financing Team Sanjeeva Singh said.

*** Zee Learn appoints Manish Rastogi as Chief Executive Officer * Zee Learn on Wednesday said it has appointed Manish Rastogi as the new Chief Executive Officer with effect from February 24, 2023.

Prior to this, Rastogi was Chief Executive Officer of the Vibgyor Group of Schools, Zee Learn said in a statement.

"Both the preschools and the schools business have been showing strong recovery in 2022-23. With Covid, which impacted the entire education sector from 2020 to 2022, now well behind us, I hope to take the company to even greater heights in the coming year," Rastogi said.

