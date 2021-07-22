Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) Pramit Jhaveri, former chief executive of American lender Citi in India, has been appointed as an independent director on the board of Bajaj Finance.

The appointment of Jhaveri, who currently advises startups, family offices, and corporates, is for a period of five years, as per a regulatory filing by the non-bank lender.

………………………………….. Beco raises Rs 4 cr in funding round led by Climate Angels Fund

*Home and personal care start-up Beco on Thursday announced a Rs 4 crore capital raise in a round led by Climate Angels Fund.

The firm, which pitches itself as an eco-friendly company directly serving the consumer, aims to quadruple sales by the third quarter of 2022, an official statement said, adding Titan Capital, Sequoia Sprout, Rukam Capital, and others also participated in the capital raising.

………………………………. Raymond to donate 10 lakh clothing items to less privileged

*Garment maker Raymond on Thursday said it is targeting to donate 10 lakh clothing items to less privileged people in the society.

It has tied up with the non-profit Goonj for the initiative, which entails an old garment exchange programme for customers across its stores, as per an official statement.

………………………………… Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs publishes video game in India to promote tourism

*The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published a video game in India to promote tourism in the European country by connecting with young people.

'ITALY. Land of Wonders' portrays the beauty and tradition through an interactive and fun experience and will be available for free in English, as per an official statement.

