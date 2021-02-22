Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) State-run Canara Bank has sanctioned loans worth Rs 224.30 crore through three retail expos organised on Monday in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)

The bank organised one retail expo camp each in Santacruz (east), Worli and Thane, a release said.

The expos saw participation from players across industries including builders and developers, automobile dealers and educational institutions in and around Mumbai, the bank said. ************* Shantanu Mitra appointed as CEO & MD of Fullerton India *

Non-banking finance company Fullerton India Credit on Monday announced the appointment of Shantanu Mitra as its new chief executive officer and managing director with effect from April 2, 2021.

Prior to this, he was with Standard Chartered as Senior Regional Risk Officer, India, Middle East & Africa, based in Mumbai, a statement said.

