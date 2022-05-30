New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Leading oral care maker Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd on Monday announced the partnership with India's first female blade runner Kiran Kanojia.

Colgate has launched their latest campaign celebrating Kiran Kanojia's inspirational story, a company statement said.

"Colgate believes that optimism has the power to move mountains and Kiran is a shining example of our philosophy. We are huge fans of Kiran's indomitable spirit that made her India's first female blade runner to complete a marathon and we promise to continue to support and inspire everyone, everyday to be more positive and optimistic," said Arvind Chintamani, Vice President, Marketing, Colgate.

*** PUMA India opens first store in Maldives * Sportswear brand PUMA India has opened its first store in Maldives, entering the popular holiday destination that has witnessed a triple-digit surge in inbound tourism over the last two years.

With this, Maldives becomes the latest market to join PUMA India's syndicate which includes 19 other countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Philippines, as per a statement.

*** AB InBev India launches 2 wheat beers * Drink and brewing company AB InBev India on Monday launched two flavourful wheat beers from its homegrown craft brand Seven Rivers.

AB InBev India has brands such as Budweiser, Budweiser Magnum, Corona and Hoegaarden.

Seven Rivers is available in two SKUs – 'strong' and 'mild' in Karnataka and Maharashtra, the company said.

"We are thrilled to introduce exciting new brews especially curated for the Indian consumers from the house of Seven Rivers. The trend towards artisanal flavoured craft beers continues to grow, thanks to the evolving palate of Indian consumers," Vineet Sharma, Vice President Marketing - South Asia at AB InBev, said.

The company is also shaping the craft beer category with high-quality, differentiated offerings like the launch of the Seven Rivers Brewpub in Bengaluru, in partnership with IHCL (Taj Hotels), and now scaling our offering to a larger audience with the launch of cans & bottles, he added.

