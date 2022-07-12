Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) Hyderabad-based fintech startup Dinero has partnered with MMTC-PAMP to offer digital gold for young Indians.

Dinero Founder Kashyap Mahavadi said the partnership can be a game-changer for the young users as their consistent investing habits will now be rewarded. The rewards earned on the app can be converted into digital gold.

The retail fintech helps in accomplishing financial goals through a mix of credit and investment products.

MMTC-PAMP is a joint venture between MMTC Ltd, a Government of India undertaking and PAMP S.A. of Switzerland, the world's most accredited precious metals refinery. It is internationally recognised as an industry leader for bringing global standards of excellence to the Indian precious metals industry.

*** AMFI launches 'Karein Shuru?' campaign for distributor recruitment * Asset management companies' lobby grouping The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Tuesday launched a campaign for distributor recruitment.

The campaign 'Karein Shuru?' includes television commercial films to reinforce the need and attractiveness of mutual funds distribution as a career option, according to a statement.

*** Swadesh raises USD 2.25 million * The fintech Swadesh on Tuesday said it has raised USD 2.25 million (about Rs 17.8 crore) in a funding round from Khosla Ventures, 8VC, Y Combinator, and Section32.

The funding is being used to scale up customer acquisition and expand its product suite of NRI-focused financial products, including NRE/NRO accounts, as per a statement.

*** Mahindra Group launches 'The Museum of Living History' * Mahindra Group on Tuesday launched 'The Museum of Living History' at its headquarters here.

Conceptualised by design and creative consultant, Elsie Nanji, and 'experience' designer, Harsh Manrao, the museum houses specially commissioned art pieces, depicting the company's various businesses, its history, and its outlook, a release said.

According to the release, there are also delicately carved chalk figurines by Alijan Shaikh, assemblages by Sara Lovari, a mirrored and sliced Battista installation by Shahrukh Irani and the original simulator of the Formula-E race car, among others.

"Just as life is not static, The Museum of Living History is a living, breathing entity in the ever-changing world of the Mahindra Group.

"The museum celebrates the philosophy, the DNA, the core values, and the culture of the group and is a cornucopia of stories that define us," Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, said.

