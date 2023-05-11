New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The Department of Promotion for Industry and Internal Trade organised the third edition of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Startup Forum here, an official statement said on Thursday.

The engagement is aimed at expanding the startup interactions among the SCO member states, it said.

This engagement is focused on the spirit of collaboration and entrepreneurship.

"It aimed at promoting innovation development, particularly through the creation of common platforms and the facilitation of ideas and best practices among the SCO Member States," it added.

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches premium banking programme for HNIs

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday launched a premium banking programme for high-net individuals.

The offering christened 'Kotak Privy League Banking Programme' comes with a slew of lifestyle privileges and financial solutions, as per a statement.

NTT DATA Payment Services appoints Takeo Ueno as chief executive

NTT DATA Payment Services on Thursday announced the appointment of Takeo Ueno as its new chief executive.

Ueno who took charge on Thursday replaces Dewang Neralla, who has stepped down to pursue other opportunities, a statement said.

Fino Payments Bank ties up with education technology company BrainGymJr

Fino Payments Bank on Thursday announced a tie-up with education technology company BrainGymJr.

The edtech's customised puzzles will help the bank's minor account holders improve thinking, cognitive and problem-solving skills, a statement said.

