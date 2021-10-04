New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The first consignment of 2,000 kgs of Kashmiri walnuts was shipped to Karnataka under the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

Kashmir accounts for 90 per cent of India's walnut production.

Recognising that walnuts were being imported into India on a large scale despite the availability of Kashmir walnuts, the 'ODOP' team began an in-depth market analysis and stakeholder consultations in Kashmir, it said.

Importers of walnuts in India were contacted and through dedicated hand-holding at both ends, the ODOP team was able to facilitate the procurement, it added. PTI RR

***** Axis Bank's digital savings account holders can avail cashbacks on purchase made on Flipkart, Amazon

*Third largest private sector lender Axis Bank on Monday said its digital savings account holders can avail cashback of up to 15 per cent on purchases done on Flipkart and Amazon depending upon the account variant a customer chooses.

They will also get up to 45 per cent on select brands as part of the limited period offer for new to bank customers till November 2021, as per an official statement.

***** Transunion announces minority investment in Baldor Tech

*Credit information company Transunion on Monday announced a minority investment in Baldor Technologies, an Indian company providing ID verification, authentication, and onboarding solutions, for an undisclosed sum.

The partnership will enable TransUnion to offer expanded digital onboarding and verification technologies to its global customer base, as per an official statement.

***** ET Now Swadesh goes on air

*Times Network's Hindi business TV channel offering, ET Now Swadesh, went live on air on Monday.

The network had earlier announced Nikunj Dalmiya as the managing director of the channel.

