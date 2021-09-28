New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Google on Tuesday said it has opened an application process for the sixth batch of its flagship programme, Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) India.

In August, Google had announced the 5th class with 16 'Seed to Series B' startups from eight different cities across India covering verticals like healthTech, fintech and content with 43 per cent representation by women founders, according to a statement.

"The cohort's programme is now underway and the startups are busy addressing their technical, product and business challenges through the programme, with our mentors and Google teams in active engagement with the founders and their teams. As the 16 startups in class 5 continue their journey with the programme, we are excited to now invite applications for Class 6 of GFSA India," it added.

Under the programme, Google will continue to focus on supporting startups that are innovating to solve meaningful problems focused on India and the world, it said. "As we grow the programme with Class 6, we are focusing on supporting solutions that drive scalable impact, scale globally and are built on innovative approaches using AI/ML and data in healthcare, education, finance, enterprise and other spaces such as agritech, media and entertainment, gaming."

For the sixth batch, applications are open until October 20, and 15-20 startups will be selected.

* Tech Mahindra partners CareerLabs to skill over 3,000 graduates

* IT services major Tech Mahindra on Tuesday said it has partnered with edtech start-up CareerLabs to transform over 3,000 graduates into skilled professionals.

Students will undergo intensive upskilling courses on specific skill tracks prescribed by Tech Mahindra, such as Full Stack Development, and find the opportunity to be mentored by renowned industry experts, according to a statement. Upon successful completion of the training, students get an opportunity to be placed at Tech Mahindra in roles across different verticals, it added.

"With massive digital transformation across all the sectors, there is a huge demand for highly skilled workforce which is driving the disruption in education and skilling. Nurturing the youth with relevant technical and leadership skills is one of the key focus areas for academia and industry," Vaishali Phatak, head (technical learning services) and global head (diversity and inclusion) at Tech Mahindra, said.

Through this collaboration with CareerLabs, Tech Mahindra aims to empower students with industry-relevant skills and the technology know-how through intensive upskilling courses and adept mentoring, she added.

"This will help them identify and pursue their career aspirations at a speed of their preference, while also giving them tools to work with renewed passion and succeed in the highly competitive world, in the new normal,” Phatak said. PTI SR

* Manch Technologies secures USD 1.1 mn funding from Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, Pentathlon Ventures

* Bengaluru-based Manch Technologies on Tuesday said it has raised USD 1.1 million (about Rs 8.1 crore) in funding led by Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund.

The pre-series A round also saw participation from Pentathlon Ventures, a statement said. The SaaS-based (software-as-a-service) zero-coding digital transformation platform was founded in 2017. It had previously raised funding from lead angel investor Asvini Kumar (Thinksoft Global Services Ltd co-founder and CEO) and his associates.

The new funding will be put towards stepping up its growth internationally and product development initiatives, the statement said.

Manch is also hiring more staff in business development and marketing, and plans to significantly increase investment across marketing, sales and customer support functions as it gears up to scale, it added.

* Quick Heal appoints Richard Stiennon to board

* Cybersecurity solutions provider Quick Heal Technologies on Tuesday announced the appointment of industry veteran Richard Stiennon to its board.

The appointment comes at a time when Quick Heal is accelerating its research and development efforts aimed at making a foray into next-generation solutions like zero trust, data privacy and endpoint detection and response, according to a statement.

With over 25 years of experience, Stiennon is one of the most renowned analysts and thought leaders in the global cybersecurity industry. During his career, he had advised the executive teams and boards at some of the biggest cybersecurity companies, including Symantec, McAfee, Cisco, Microsoft and Trend Micro, the statement said.

Additionally, he had provided due diligence for several merger and acquisition (M&A) deals, including the acquisition of Trustwave by Singtel, it added.

Quick Heal Technologies MD and CEO Kailash Katkar said, "His (Stiennon's) expertise and extensive experience in cybersecurity will help Quick Heal continue to grow and bring out innovative products in the enterprise security space. His guidance will also be helpful in Quick Heal's journey in global markets. This is an exciting time for us as we expand our footprint in the enterprise segment with brand 'Seqrite'." HRS hrs

