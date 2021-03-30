New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Home Appliances & Consumer Electronics maker Haier on Tuesday announced to strengthen its refrigerator line-up by adding 17 new variants of big bottom mounted refrigerators in 3- and 4-star ranges.

The new additions to Haier's bottom mounted refrigerator series allow temperature to be controlled between a wide range of (+)9°C to (-)24°C to cater to the unique requirements of different food items for retaining their freshness and nutrition for longer duration. The new range of refrigerators come fitted with a smart display that operates easily to set temperature and different modes.

Haier Appliances India President Eric Braganza said, "In line with our motto of 'Inspired Living', our new line-up of big bottom mount refrigerators provides the customers with the option of choosing multiple modes of cooling as per their requirements, while reducing the bending to up to 90 per cent." he said.

* Thomson expands into home appliances sector, launches air coolers

* French Electronics brand Thomson, which operates through its brand licence Super Plastronics in India, on Tuesday announced to expand its product portfolio to the home appliance sector.

The company is launching its first series of air coolers, which will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart from April 1, 2021. Thomson plans to capture India's growing home appliance market, which is pegged to grow at USD 1,534 this year. The company has already launched its washing machines, last year, which is seeing a steady growth since then.

"The brand is targeting to capture 15 per cent of India's online home appliance category in the next 2 years," it said.

