New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Consumer loan finance firm Home Credit India on Tuesday announced the launch of Ujjwal Card for quick loan delivery.

Customers can now avail quick and easy loans with the newly launched Ujjwal Card. The card provides with an instant limit for loans that customers can utilise immediately, Home Credit India said in a release. The card offers instant limit to buy smartphones and home appliances among others, it said.

Customers can buy another service with the card, Fin-Shield, a package of 3 services — a life insurance of Rs 1 lakh, a personal accident coverage up to Rs 50,000, and a payment holiday in case they miss to pay an EMI in a particular month. The payment holiday can be availed twice in the tenure of the card.

"With instant limit, customers can make their purchases without waiting for approval of the loan amount and fulfil the dreams and aspirations of their loved ones," said Marko Carevic, Chief marketing and customer experience officer, Home Credit India.

* Rebel Foods rolls out life cover policy for over 4,200 workforce

Mumbai: Global cloud kitchen restaurants chain Rebel Foods on Tuesday announced the rollout of life cover policy for its over 4,200 kitchen and store employees with individual life insurance worth 10 lakh per year.

The policies to be provided by India First Life Insurance will protect the employees while giving financial security to family members against any unforeseen situation, the company said in a statement. The life insurance comes along with an accident and health cover, it added.

"Every profession involves some risk, whether it is delivering food, working on a desk or running a company. We have launched this insurance programme to provide security for all our kitchen and store staff, permanent or part-time," Rebel Foods co-founder and CEO (India Business Unit) Raghav Joshi said.

* Virtual fair to be held on Nov 27 for Women job-seekers in STEM fields

Mumbai: Women in Technology (WiT) on Tuesday announced that it will organise a career fair for women seeking jobs in various fields including science, technology, engineering or math on November 27.

The fair, WiT Ignite, will allow participating candidates to meet with the hiring managers of several leading companies. It will feature over 50 inclusive employers, including Facebook, Qualcomm, DBS Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Allianz and Novartis among others, offering more than 1,000 job opportunities to the participants.

The fair is expected to attract more than 50,000 participants.

