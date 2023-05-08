New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has commenced bookings for its upcoming entry-level SUV Exter.

The new model would feature three powertrain options -- 1.2 litre petrol engine mated with five-speed manual transmission, 1.2 litre engine with automated manual transmission and 1.2 litre petrol with CNG engine equipped with five-speed manual transmission.

"With this new SUV, we are venturing into a new segment that further enhances company's position as a full range SUV manufacturer," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said in a statement.

*** IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals to export paracetamol to European market * IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received an approval to export Paracetamol to the European market.

The company has received the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare's (EDQM) Certificate of Suitability (CEP) to export the product, the drug maker said in a statement.

The company started commercial production of Paracetamol in its Punjab-based facility last year.

*** Matter commences bookings for Aera electric bike * EV startup Matter on Monday said it has commenced bookings for electric bike Aera.

The pre-booking window will open on May 17, 2023, across 25 cities and districts, the company said in a statement.

Price of the geared electric bike, which is available in two trims, starts from Rs 1.44 lakh, it added.

