Mumbai, Aug 3 (PTI)ICICI Prudential Life Insurance customers will be able to buy and pay for insurance policy premiums through an autopay facility in UPI's payment ecosystem.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has tied up with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to provide a Unified Payments Interface (UPI) AUTOPAY facility to its customers, the insurer said in a release on Tuesday.

ICICI Prudential Life said it has become the first life insurance company to provide its customers with the UPI AUTOPAY facility as part of its efforts to simplify processes and thereby provide convenience to customers.

Sunil Srivastav joins Ebixcash as independent director

Former SBI deputy managing director Sunil Srivastav has joined Ebixcash as an independent director, the financial technology company said on Tuesday.

Srivastav, who had served in SBI's corporate accounts group, is serving as an advisor at Edelweiss Group and also as a senior advisor to the World Bank for their energy and extractives programme in India, as per an official statement.

Welspun Group partners with Nasscom for 'FutureSkills Prime' platform

Welspun Group has partnered with IT industry lobby Nasscom for its 'FutureSkills Prime' platform, making the conglomerate the first manufacturing company to launch this initiative.

FutureSkills Prime is a skilling programme focussed on emerging technologies, powered by a partnership between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Government of India, Nasscom, and the IT industry, as per an official statement.

