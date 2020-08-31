New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Monday said customers can access its chatbot service LiGo on Google Assistant, which will enable them to resolve their queries through voice commands.

Extending LiGo functionalities to Google Assistant is part of the company's strategy to be present on platforms preferred by customers and to offer them an immersive experience, ICICI Prudential Life said in a release.

Queries of policyholders can be addressed by simple voice commands such as "Ok Google, I want to speak to ICICI Prudential Life LiGo" or "May I talk to ICICI Prudential Life LiGo".

************ Axis Bank launches account opening service through video KYC

* Axis Bank on Monday said it has launched instant account opening service through video KYC in view of the current situation.

To serve customers in the new normal times, Axis Bank launches a full power digital savings account that can be opened instantly with Video KYC in 4 simple steps, it said in a release.

The account gives one access to 250+ banking services online, but also a virtual debit card named as 'E-Debit Card' with which customers can start transacting immediately after opening the account, it said.

