Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) Domestic brokerage IIFL Securities on Tuesday said it is targeting to have Rs 600 crore of assets under advisory in a year, through a tie-up with investment technology platform Wealthdesk.

The two companies have tied up to offer the brokerage's 22 lakh customers a premium wealth management experience through curated 'Wealthbasket' stock and ETF portfolios from investment advisory firms such as Abakkus Asset Manager and Renaissance Investment Managers, as per an official statement.

*********************************** Easyaspataa receives funding of Rs 4 cr from incubator Venture Catalysts

*Healthcare startup Easyaspataal has received funding of Rs 4 crore from the incubator Venture Catalysts to automate the hospitalisation process.

The startup will utilise the funding to strengthen its technology framework and increase its sales and marketing efforts, as per an official statement.

*********************************** Indic Inspirations signs up as registered merchandiser for Isro

*Indic Inspirations has signed up as a registered merchandiser for the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), which wants to spread stories of its past, present, and future missions.

The merchandising initiative is a part of the space agency's outreach programme and will include scale models, t-shirts, mugs, space-related education games and science toys, as per an official statement.

*********************************** THDCIL officials meet Power Minister; apprise about 1320 MW Khurja Super Thermal Power Project *Top officials of power firm THDC India Ltd called on Union Power Minister R K Singh and apprised him about the progress made with respect to the construction of the 1,320 megawatt (MW) Khurja Super Thermal Power Project, the company said. THDC India Limited (THDCIL), a joint venture company of NTPC and the Government of Uttar Pradesh, is constructing the coal-based project in the Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh. "Vijay Goel, Chairman, and Managing Director (CMD) THDCIL called on R K Singh, Minister for Power & NRE in New Delhi on Monday," the company said.

************************ Gujarat govt accredits Vedanta for extensive COVID initiatives in state * Vedanta on Tuesday said that it has been accredited by the Gujarat government for extensive Covid initiatives in the state. Vedanta has been awarded a 'Certificate of Appreciation by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah. Vedanta has extensively supported the communities in Gujarat during the pandemic. "Vedanta has been at the forefront of the battle to combat Covid 19 and we are honoured that our efforts have been acknowledged by the Gujarat Government," Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said.

***************************** SBI General sets up task force for Himachal Pradesh flash flood related claims

*SBI General Insurance on Tuesday said it has set up a task force to manage queries and claims on a fast track basis for those customers affected by flash floods in Himachal Pradesh.

The insurer said affected customers can intimate or register claims through various modes, including by calling on toll-free number 1800 102 1111, sending SMS to 561612 and emailing at customer.care@sbigeneral.in. The company has reached out to a panel of surveyors to avoid any loss of time in the claim settlement process, a release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)