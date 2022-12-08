Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) The Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation Awards were presented to winners across multiple categories on Thursday.

The winners, including Nilesh Desai, Mansukhbhai Prajapati, Sophia Shaik and Dr. Ogarit Younan and Dr. Walid Slaybi of Lebanon were feted by scientist R A Mashelkar, the chief guest, as per an official statement.

PNB Housing Finance

PNB Housing Finance on Thursday launched focused branches to write affordable loans.

The non-bank lender launched branches in Chennai, Coimbatore, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Indore, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nagpur, among other locations, as per an official statement.

PayMate India gets RBI nod to operate as payment aggregator

PayMate India on Thursday said that it has received in-principle nod from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a payment aggregator (PA).

The company is a B2B payments and services provider that digitizes, automates, and streamlines business-to-business (B2B) payments in supply chains.

Goqii enters UAE market

Health-tech company Goqii on Thursday announced its expansion into the UAE, after serving customers in the country and the UK.

It has partnered with Harley International Medical Clinic with an aim to drive Health Metaverse in UAE, as per an official statement.

