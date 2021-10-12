Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) Private sector lenders Kotak Mahindra bank and Indusind Bank on Tuesday announced that they have received Reserve Bank nod to collect direct and indirect taxes on behalf of the government.

The government had earlier this year allowed private-sector lenders to collect the taxes, which help their customers to pay their dues to the government directly.

******************* Saraswat Bank ties up with Axis Securities to offer trading accounts to customers

*Cooperative lender Saraswat Bank on Tuesday announced a tie-up with Axis Securities to offer trading accounts to its customers.

The 3-in-1 account which will be offered by the bank will include a savings account, demat account and trading account, as per an official statement.

******************* Kotak Mahindra Bank launches micro-automated teller machine across India

*Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday launched micro-automated teller machines across the country, which can help any bank's customer to withdraw cash and check account balances.

In the first phase, the lender is introducing the micro-ATMs on the outskirts of top eight metro cities of the country, as per an official statement.

******************* Axis Bank launches APIs to help customers

*Private sector lender Axis Bank has launched open APIs (Application Programming Interface) which will help its retail and corporate customers.

The platform will facilitate end- to end simplified digital customer journey and also help boost productivity of businesses by faster integrations, as per an official statement.

********** Paytm gets Digilocker in Mini App Store

*Digital payments and financial services firm Paytm has brought in IT Ministry's government document record platform Digilocker on its mini-app store. DigiLocker, developed by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, allows online access to all personal documents issued by government records.

"We are excited to bring the Digilocker functionality to the Paytm App. Millions of users who open the Paytm app for vaccine booking, travel, FASTag, insurance, KYC, and many other use cases, will be elated to have the DigiLocker functionality which will enable convenience and easy access to important documents," Paytm spokesperson said.

DigiLocker is used for accessing driving license and vehicle registration certificates, Aadhar, marksheets etc.

