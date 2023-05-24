New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) can empower the legislators with information and knowledge about their respective legislature.

He said that this cross-flow of information through NeVA will lead to knowledge sharing and the adoption of best practices across states.

The minister added that NeVA is an integrated and interconnected national portal showcasing 'One Nation, One Application'.

He also said that NeVA is apolitical and beyond politics.

"NeVA will truly revolutionise India's democracy and the functioning of legislatures and Parliament of India. NeVA will effectively reduce the carbon footprint and inefficiency due to the use of paper for legislature work," he added.

***** *Park+ activates smart parking management systems

Park+, a super app for car owners, on Wednesday, announced its endeavour to solve Gurugram's chronic parking problem, as it has activated smart parking management systems and access control systems in residential societies, malls and corporate parks.

"We today host the largest community of car owners in India- 80 lakh, on our app, positioning us as one of the leading auto-tech brands in India...We have partnered with over 400+ residential societies, 50+ corporate parks and 10+ retail spaces to make parking more accessible to Gurugram residents," its founder and CEO Amit Lakhotia said.

