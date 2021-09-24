New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Friday said its 510-MW Teesta-V power station located in Sikkim has been conferred with the prestigious Blue Planet Prize by the International Hydropower Association (IHA), a London-based non-profit membership association operating in 120 countries.

The power station has been built, owned and being operated by NHPC. The award for Teesta-V Power Station was announced on Thursday during the World Hydropower Congress 2021.

The award had been conferred to Teesta-V Power Station based on its sustainability assessment undertaken by a team of accredited lead assessors of IHA in 2019 using the Operation Stage tool of the Hydropower Sustainability Assessment Protocol (HSAP) of IHA. The IHA membership includes leading hydropower owners and operators, developers, designers, suppliers and consultants. The IHA Blue Planet Prize is awarded to hydropower projects that demonstrate excellence in sustainable development. PTI KKS

* KVIC sets up Odisha's first-ever Tussar Silk Yarn Production Centre

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has set up Odisha's first ever Tussar Silk Yarn Production Centre at Choudwar in Cuttack district with an aim to create jobs and reduce the production cost, the MSME ministry said on Friday.

Tussar silk is one of the finest varieties of silk that is distinguished by its coarseness and porous weave that give it a rugged and rustic appearance. Set up at a cost of Rs 75 lakh, the centre is capable of producing 200 Kg of silk yarn worth Rs 94 lakh annually, it said.

The production capacity of this unit will be gradually increased to meet the increasing demand. This silk yarn production centre is equipped with advanced machinery like silk reeling machine, re-reeling machine, spinning machine and others. PTI RR

* Digital lender Niyo launches 'Invest the Change'

* Digital lender Niyo has launched 'Invest the Change' service through its two-in-one wealth plus savings account NiyoX, facilitating users to convert their spare change into investments.

Niyo said it aims to inculcate a habit of saving and investment among the millennials. Users can spend as they do currently while Niyo makes it easy to use spend behaviour for promoting investments. NiyoX's feature 'Invest the Change' allows users to round up all their spends such as food order, cab fares, subscriptions, fund transfers among others made with NiyoX to the next 10, 50, or 100 and invest the spare change into a mutual fund of their choice.

For instance, a user who has enrolled for the service, may spend Rs 260 as cab fare. As per the mandate, the remainder Rs 40 will be set aside and invested in a pre-selected mutual fund of the user's choice. Based on one's spending behaviour one can save about Rs 1000-2000 per month for a mutual fund investment without disrupting overall financial planning, the company said. HRS hrs

