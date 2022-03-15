Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Niva Bupa Health Insurance has announced a customised group plan for comprehensive coverage of cancer treatment at an annual premium of Rs 1,499 plus taxes.

The product has been developed by the insurer in consultation with the Indian Cancer Society (ICS), a release said.

The plan not only covers hospitalisation but also day-care expenses like radiation and chemotherapy. This family floater plan offers Rs 5 lakh coverage for up to two adults and three children (for families that do not have cancer).

RapiPay Fintech on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Delhi Capitals, becoming the team's neo banking partner for the 15th season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

RapiPay becomes the first ever player in its category to partner with an IPL team for a sponsorship of this scale. Making its debut in IPL with this partnership, RapiPay aims to connect with millions of cricket fans across the world. PTI KPM

