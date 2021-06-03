Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) One Life Studios on Thursday announced a tie-up with Sanjeev Kapoor's Turmeric Vision to distribute the chef's channel 'FoodFood' to audiences across the world.

This will help take Indian food globally, an official statement said, adding that the non-Indian population across the globe is interested in Indian cuisine.

91springboard tie-ups with Google for startups

*Co-working community 91springboard on Thursday announced a tie-up with Google for Startups to launch a virtual programme for entrepreneurs on how to scale their businesses. The goal of this initiative is to help startups adapt to a transformed world, with more people spending time online and the growth of the digital economy, an official statement said.

Miko partners with Gaana

*Children across the world using a robotic learning tool by Miko, an India-born startup in the robotics space, will be able to listen to songs from Gaana, an audio streaming platform.

The two companies have partnered for the programme, which entails providing the service free in light of the lockdowns across many pockets of the country, an official statement said.

ICICI Lombard transforms customer engagement using Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services

*General insurer ICICI Lombard on Thursday said it has transformed its customer engagement using Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services.

The company has leveraged Azure Speech Services and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to simplify the insurance requirements of its customers, including the purchase of new policies, renewal of existing policies, and settlement of claims, it said in a release.

"The deployment of Azure AI tools has enabled ICICI Lombard to increase the accuracy of quality audit (QA) during its calls - from 50 per cent to over 80 per cent," it said.

It has also enhanced the efficiency of its internal audit process by reducing latency from 12 hours to two hours, apart from increasing the productivity of its call center agents.The ICICI Lombard digital team currently makes over 1,000 outbound customer calls daily through its call center.

