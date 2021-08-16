New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Monday said its project Bamboo Oasis on Lands in Drought has received support from the Indian Army as they have planted 20 bamboo saplings at its compound in Leh.

It is said that this is the first-ever attempt to grow bamboo trees in the high Himalayan terrains with the objective of preventing land degradation and developing green cover.

"In continuation with this effort, 1,000 bamboo saplings will be planted at village Chuchot in Leh on 18th August," it added.

In a separate statement, the MSME ministry said Minister of State for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma has inaugurated a Khadi exhibition cum sale stall at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

*Fintech company PayNearby, which facilitates retail shop owners to offer digital services to customers, has partnered with Visa and RBL Bank to launch SoftPOS and mPOS for its over 15 lakh retail network.

PayNearby has become a company to consolidate form-factor agnostic digital payments in retail, allowing merchants to support QR code payment, UPI payment, SMS payment, card (credit/debit/contactless), and payment through mobile tokenization, PayNearby said on Monday.

SoftPoS is to allow merchants to accept contactless payments of up to Rs 5,000 through a tap and pay mechanism on NFC-enabled smartphones.

With the SoftPoS and mPOS offering, PayNearby aims to address the national challenge of inadequate payments infrastructure and eliminate barriers to seamless digital adoption.

The 2-in-1 micro ATM + mPOS machine drives value at very affordable pricing and allows easy acceptance of debit and credit card payments, it said.

