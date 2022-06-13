New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Digital wealth manager Scripbox on Monday announced the appointment of Krithika Muthukrishnan as its chief data science officer.

She will focus on enhancing the company's data-driven capabilities.

In this new role, Muthukrishnan's top priority will be to design customer journeys and experiences that deliver delight. Data, science, and technology are the foundations of Scripbox's approach, and her extensive expertise in data will enable the firm to create sharper, insight-based wealth management solutions for customers, the company said in a statement.

Prior to joining Scripbox, she has led efforts at Infosys and Fidelity Business Services across the US, Europe and Asia markets in improving and evolving their research and program management solutions.

*** Korn Ferry appoints Monica Agrawal as Head of Financial Services in APAC * Global consulting firm Korn Ferry on Monday announced the appointment of Monica Agrawal as Head of its Financial Services in the Asia Pacific Region.

She takes on the role in addition to her current position as Head of Board Practice in India, the company said in a statement.

"Agrawal has a unique knack of putting together successful leadership teams and is an ideal partner to advise our clients on bridging the gap between talent and aspirations.

"She has been one of our most successful senior partners across the region, which made her an ideal choice for this position. It is also great to see that she will be the first Indian leader in this role in the history of our firm," Korn Ferry President, Asia Pacific, Esther Colwill said.

