Mumbai, Dec 28 (PTI) Fintech start-up slice on Tuesday said it will hire close to 800 people next year in line with its expansion plans.

Around 40 per cent of the new hires will be onboarded into the firm's engineering, product and operations teams.

"We are constantly looking for young talent, whether they are freshers just out of graduate school or experienced professionals. We plan to hire close to 800 people by the end of next year with a special focus on building and growing our product, operations, design and engineering teams," slice founder and CEO Rajan Bajaj said in a statement.

*IHCL collaborates with CII, EHL Switzerland to impart vocational education

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), Confederation of Indian Industry and EHL Education Group Switzerland on Tuesday said they have collaborated to offer a Professional Diploma Programme to hospitality industry students at CII's Vocational Education and Training by EHL (VET by EHL) Learning Centres across India.

The 18-month programme offering Swiss quality education will include six months of academics at CII-accredited institutes and 12 months of hands-on field experience at select IHCL hotels, according to a statement.

"As an industry leader, we are committed towards developing a strong pipeline that is future ready. We are proud to partner with CII for this initiative, which will help bridge the skill gap in the growing travel and tourism sector. "This is a vital step towards increasing the talent pool of hospitality professionals in the industry,” Gaurav Pokhariyal, Senior Vice President and Global Head - Human Resources, IHCL, added.

*Mariwala Health Initiative launches 'mental health toolkit for corporate workplaces

Mariwala Health Initiative (MHI) on Tuesday launched a mental health toolkit that can be used in corporate workplaces to take preventive and proactive steps to ensure the mental well being of employees.

MHI is Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala's philanthropic venture.

The toolkit centres the psychosocial and intersectional approaches to mental health and provides a framework to organisation leaders and HR departments to understand mental well being in the workplace.

"We see this as a starting point for conversations among business leaders, human resource departments and employees to take mental health seriously and to design policies and practices that not only support an employee when they experience mental health issues but also prevent the occurrence of mental health issues," MHI Director Raj Mariwala added.

