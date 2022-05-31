Mumbai, May 31 (PTI) Omnichannel retailer Sugar Cosmetics on Tuesday said it has raised USD 50 million (Rs 388 crore) in a funding round led by private equity fund L Catterton, to fuel its expansion.

Existing investors, including A91 Partners, Elevation Capital and India Quotient, also participated in the funding round, the company said in a statement. *** Kinara Capital plans to hire 700 employees in 6 months * Non-bank lender Kinara Capital on Tuesday said it is planning to hire 700 new employees across its 125 branches over the next six months.

The small businesses-focused lender said it is hiring at all levels, right from fresher graduates to senior management as part of the workforce increasing focus, as per a statement. *** Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches 'health add-on' covers * Aditya Birla Health Insurance on Tuesday launched 'health add-on' covers that can be added to the existing indemnity plans to provide a comprehensive cover.

The six add-ons can be added to retail indemnity plans such as Activ Health, Activ Assure and Activ Care, according to a statement.

