New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) On-demand convenience platform Swiggy on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anand Kripalu as an Independent Director and the Chairperson of its board of directors.

Kripalu, the Managing Director and Global CEO of EPL Ltd (formerly Essel Propack Ltd), has close to 40 years of experience in the FMCG industry. He was also the Managing Director and CEO of Diageo India.

Besides, he held leadership roles at Mondelez International (formerly Cadbury) and Unilever.

"Anand is a veteran in the consumer goods industry, and his deep knowledge and perspective will be instrumental in guiding Swiggy as we continue to innovate and redefine the on-demand delivery landscape in India," Swiggy Group CEO Sriharsha Majety said.

*** KFC opens 1,000th restaurant in India * KFC, a US-based global chicken restaurant brand, on Wednesday announced the opening of its 1,000th restaurant in the Indian market.

KFC, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, had entered the Indian market in 1995, and operates here with two franchise partners -- Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India, a company statement said.

"In the next phase of the India journey, KFC is optimistic about further fuelling over 1 lakh jobs across the country, adding to the positive growth outlook of the Indian economy," it said.

KFC, which is present in over 240 towns and cities, opened its 1,000th restaurant in Gurugram's DLF Cyber Hub. It is operated and managed by an all-women team.

