Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) Leading technology services provider UST has announced Rs 10 crore funding towards pandemic relief in the country, which will be spent towards working with governments, hospitals, relief workers, and non-profits.

The firm has also encouraged its employees to contribute with an offer to equally match their contribution.

UST also announced free vaccination of all 15,000-plus associates and their immediate families across. The package also includes continued salaries to the families of those employees who fell to the virus for the next two years.

* * * * * Appliances co Candes raises Rs 22 cr *

Home appliance brand Candes Technology, which sells directly to customers, raised Rs 22 crore (USD 3 million) from various family offices led by Anuraag and Ruchirans Jaipuria along with Lotus group joint managing director Nitin Passi and Redcliffe's Dheeraj Jain among others.

With this funding, Candes aims to clock in Rs 200 crore revenue this year, up from around Rs 120 crore now.

Delhi-based company manufactures and sells a range of home appliances such as like fans, geysers, TV sets, stabilizers, etc and sells mostly online, Vipin and Sandeep Agarwal, co-founders of Candes said the money will spend on R&D to develop more new products in home and personal range.

* * * * * * Ease My Trip offers discount to vaccinated customers *

Online travel solutions provider Ease My Trip has said it is offering a certain amount of travel discount to the vaccinated customers.

The travel discounts will be offered to both new and existing customers on flights, hotels and bus bookings done through EaseMyTrip's website, mobile site, and mobile app. The offer which can be claimed on travel bookings will be valid till June 30, the company said in a release.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)