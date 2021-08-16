New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Smartphone company Vivo on Monday announced the launch of 'Vivo for Education Scholarship' programme to support the higher education of deserving students from underprivileged sections of society.

The programme aims to bridge the social and fiscal divide and support students from low-income families to continue their education, a statement said.

Introduced as part of Vivo's CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiatives, the programme will roll out in Telangana and Maharashtra for over 65 students with plans to widen the reach, it added.

Vivo India will provide students studying in classes 10 and 12 with a fixed one-time financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to cover their school fees and other related academic expenses. The scholarships will be distributed in partnership with 'Buddy4Study', a student scholarship platform.

**** Battlegrounds Mobile India crosses 50mn downloads

*South Korean gaming company Krafton on Monday said Battlegrounds Mobile India has clocked 50 million downloads on Google Play.

Battlegrounds Mobile India, a successor to the popular mobile game PUBG, was launched in India last month.

"...as of August 14, Battlegrounds Mobile India has clocked 50 million downloads on Google Play. To celebrate the milestone, players have been gifted the Galaxy Messenger Set permanent outfit in addition to some more fun rewards," a statement said.

Krafton will be making announcements on the iOS version (for Apple devices) of the game very soon on Battlegrounds Mobile India social media channels, it added. Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division at Krafton, said he is looking forward to an equally strong response to the company's first esports tournament starting next month.

**** Anthill Ventures selects 8 startups for Indus X

*Venture capital firm Anthill Ventures on Monday said it has selected eight startups under Indus X, an urban-tech scaling programme that seeks to invest in and scale start-ups focused on solving challenges faced by citizens, corporates, and governments in urban centers using technology.

Indus X will invest in and scale these eight startups, providing them 1:1 mentorship from industry experts, branding and marketing support, and market access through corporates, system integrators, government, and multilateral development agencies, a statement said.

"Startups that scale and achieve milestones will receive an investment from Anthill and co-investors to the tune of USD 1-3 million," it added. Sailesh Sigatapu, Partner at Anthill Ventures, said cities have an incredible opportunity to realign human interests with effective and impactful ways to make cities inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. "Our cohort offers innovative solutions to these pressing challenges, and we welcome interest from the Industry in partnering with them to design and build cities of the future," he added.

