New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Justice Siddhartha Roy Chowdhury, an additional judge of the Calcutta High Court, was on Friday elevated as a permanent judge in the same high court.

The Department of Justice in the Union Ministry of Law issued a notification in this regard.

The Supreme Court collegium had in October recommended the elevation of Justice Chowdhury as a permanent judge.

He will demit office on December 27 on attaining the age of 62.

Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as 'permanent' judges.

