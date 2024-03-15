New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Nasscom Centre of Excellence (CoE) and technology firm Capegemini on Friday concluded their six-weeks Smart Manufacturing Accelerator Program (SMAP), a capability-building programme for manufacturing leaders and SMEs, being held in Gandhinagar.

Nasscom CoE is a digital India initiative established with the support from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Gujarat government.

"Together with Nasscom CoE, we share a common objective: to equip the industry with the tools and strategies needed to adapt & thrive in digital transformation. And through SMAP, we have been able to offer a comprehensive roadmap towards this journey," said Sanjeev Gupta, Vice President & Head of Digital Manufacturing CoE, Capgemini.

