New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Cargo traffic on National Waterways touched a record high of 145.5 million tonnes in the last financial year, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The statement further said the total number of operational waterways has gone up from 24 to 29 during the year.

In FY25, traffic movement registered a growth of 9.34 per cent year-on-year, it added.

According to the statement, five commodities -- coal, iron ore, iron ore fines, sand and fly ash -- constituted over 68 per cent of the total cargo moved on NWs during the year.

Cargo traffic on National Waterways has increased from 18.10 MMT to 145.5 MMT between FY-14 and FY-25, recording a CAGR of 20.86 per cent, it added.

