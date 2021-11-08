Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) Global private equity major Carlyle on Monday said Amit Jain has joined it as Co-Head of private equity in the country from rival Blackstone.

Jain, who is designated as Managing Director and Co-Head of the Carlyle India investment advisory team, will be based in Mumbai.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: 4 CRPF Personnal Killed, 13 Injured After Colleague Opens Fire at a Camp in Sukma.

He had previously served as Blackstone's senior managing director, as per an official statement.

After entering India in 2005, Carlyle has invested and committed over USD 5.5 billion in the country across 44 investments.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2021 Result: Know Prize Money and How To Check Punjab Lottery Draw Winners’ List Online at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in.

Jain will lead the investment advisory team and oversee the team's investment strategy across a broad range of sectors, as per the Carlyle statement.

Neeraj Bharadwaj continues his role as Co-Head of the Carlyle India investment advisory team, and Jain will work alongside him, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Bharadwaj and Ling Yang, the current head of healthcare in China, have been appointed Co-Heads of Healthcare across Asia, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)