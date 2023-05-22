Palghar, May 22 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man and his son who own a house in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly stealing power and causing a loss of Rs 22.42 lakh to the state electricity distribution company, an official said on Monday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Surpasses Maharashtra in Sugar Production This Season.

A flying squad of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) conducted raids in a residential locality at Sandor in Vasai area in March-end this year and found power meters tampered in the row house the accused, an official from Vasai police station said.

Also Read | Punjab to Telecast Gurbani From Golden Temple On All Channels, Announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The MSEDCL officials found a theft 97,686 units of power between March 2011 and March 2023, causing a loss to the tune of Rs 22,42,869 to the power company, it said in a complaint.

Based on the MSEDCL's complaint, the Vasai police registered a case on Saturday against the two house owners under provisions of the Electricity Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that a probe was on into the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)