Srinagar, Jul 5 (PTI) A case has been registered against several individuals for allegedly attempting to provoke unrest and disturb public order and communal harmony during a Muharram procession in the city, police said on Saturday.

"In violation of laid-down conditions, certain individuals committed deliberate and unlawful acts during the Muharram procession on MA Road on Friday," a police spokesperson said.

He said the actions were aimed at provoking unrest, disrupting public order and disturbing communal harmony.

Accordingly, legal action has been initiated and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the spokesperson said.

The accused have been identified and legal proceedings are underway, he added.

