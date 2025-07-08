Bengaluru, Jul 8 (PTI) Gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 2.5 crore was seized from a man who has been arrested for allegedly cheating a jewellery shop owner in Jayanagar here, police said on Tuesday.

With his arrest, police claimed to have recovered 3.16 kg of gold ornaments and Rs 8.53 lakh in cash from him.

The complainant approached Jayanagar Police Station on June 13, police said.

In his complaint, the jewellery shop owner stated that for the past four years, he had been giving gold bars from his shop to a person who runs a gold melting and ornament-making unit in Jayanagar, to make various styles of ornaments as instructed.

According to police, Similarly, during the period from April 29 to June 4, he handed over a total of 8 kg 351 grams of gold bars to the same person.

However, the person received the gold but failed to return the crafted ornaments and allegedly defrauded the complainant.

Giving details about the case during a press conference here, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said that in this case, the jewellery shop owner had given gold to the accused to make ornaments. He received the entire gold in a period of about 40 days. Afterwards, when he had to return the completed ornaments, he escaped.

The accused was not responding to calls. So the jewellery shop owner preferred a complaint that the concerned person was missing with their gold, he said.

"Based on that complaint, police registered a case and recovered gold and cash worth Rs 2.5 crore. The accused has been arrested and we are verifying if he was previously involved in any other such activities," Singh added.

During detailed interrogation, the accused revealed that while he had stored a small portion of the gold bullion at his residence, he had sold the remaining, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)