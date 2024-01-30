Bengaluru, Jan 30 (PTI) The Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) on Tuesday said its 36th General Body Meeting is set to commence on January 31 at St. John's Medical College here.

Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal, will inaugurate the meeting and approximately 175 Bishops from across India are expected to participate in it, CBCI said in a release.

This year's central theme, "Church's Response to the Current Socio-Political situation in the Country and the Benefits and Challenges of Artificial Intelligence," highlights the Church's commitment to engaging with the pressing issues of our time.

The theme aligns with the recently published message by Pope Francis for World Communication Day, it said.

According to CBCI, the meeting's agenda includes a range of critical issues, such as the current socio-political situation, reflecting on the outcomes of the Synod in October 2023, the present status of Manipur, and examining the overall situation of Christians in India.

On the third day of the meeting, i.e. February 2, the main speaker Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, President of the Pontifical Academy for Life, and Grand Chancellor of the John Paul II Pontifical Theological Institute for Marriage and Family Sciences will deliver his insights on the Benefits and Challenges of Artificial Intelligence.

On February 6, an election will be held for the office bearers of the CBCI, including the posts of President, two Vice-Presidents, and the Secretary-General, the release said.

The General Body Meeting serves as a crucial forum for bishops to collectively discern and strategise responses to religious, social, and national issues, it said, adding that through collaborative efforts, the CBCI aims to address challenges and contribute to the welfare of communities across India.

