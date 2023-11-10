Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) A case was registered against unidentified persons after a BJP leader complained that three cattle carcasses were found near his election office here on Friday, officials said.

Ravi Nayyar, BJP's candidate for Rajasthan polls from Adarsh Nagar constituency, while talking to reporters on Friday, alleged that a rival candidate was behind the incident and was trying to spoil the communal harmony by attacking the faith of 'Sanatanis'.

Also Read | Diwali Muhurat Trading 2023 Date, Time: All You Need To Know About Special One-Hour Trading Session of Stock Market To Be Held on Deepavali.

Nayyar reported to the Motidungari police that the carcasses of two cows and a calf were found near his election office on Friday and demanded an investigation into the matter.

Motidungari SHO Lal Singh said a case has been registered in this regard against unknown persons under Section 429 (an offense involving killing or maiming an animal) of the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read | Pippa Actress Mrunal Thakur Opens Up on Delay of Ishaan Khattar-Starrer: 'A Film Like My Baby Deserves its Time to Shine'.

While speaking to reporters, Nayyar held a rival candidate responsible for this incident and alleged that it was a conspiracy to spoil the election atmosphere.

He said that by leaving the cattle carcasses near his office, the rival candidate tried to spoil the communal harmony and also attack the faith of 'Sanatanis'.

He alleged that the rival candidate has got three cows living in his main election office murdered. He said that there is a conspiracy behind this.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Hawa Mahal assembly constituency Balmukundacharya said that cow slaughter near the office of the Adarsh Nagar assembly candidate was a "condemnable act".

He said that thousands of Hindus are migrating from Adarsh Nagar, Hawamahal and Kishanpole assembly constituencies of the capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)