Kushinagar (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) An alleged cattle smuggler got injured in an exchange of fire with the police and was subsequently arrested near the Airport Road cemetery here on Thursday, police said.

According to a statement issued by the police here, personnel from Khadda police stations set up a blockade near the Airport Road cemetery after receiving a tip.

"When a pickup truck approached, police attempted to stop it. The occupant of the vehicle opened fire at the team with the intent to kill. In retaliation, police shot and injured Maqsood, a resident of Purkhas in Bihar's Gopalganj district," the statement read.

The accused was then arrested.

Police seized six cattle, the pickup truck, a .315 bore country-made pistol with one live cartridge and two spent cartridges from the scene.

The injured suspect was sent to the hospital for treatment under police custody, an official said, adding a case has been registered under relevant sections and investigations were underway.

